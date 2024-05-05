Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.84

Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.84 and traded as high as $3.35. Koss shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 335,275 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Koss Trading Up 29.7 %

The company has a market cap of $28.68 million, a PE ratio of -25.83 and a beta of -0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

