Kujira Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $479,469.96 (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 5th. Kujira has a market capitalization of $200.72 million and approximately $479,469.96 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kujira has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00002877 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kujira

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official website is kujira.network. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 1.79402787 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $451,817.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

