Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.81-1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $380-390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.88 million. Lantheus also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.20 EPS.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of LNTH traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.53. 1,838,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,698. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.76. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. The company had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.44 million. Research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.14.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,804.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,936 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

