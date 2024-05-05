Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 181 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.71. 3,400,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,768,629. The company has a market cap of $152.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.20%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.