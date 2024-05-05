Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 3,108 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,883,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,600,427. The company has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

