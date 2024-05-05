Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $24.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408,168 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $24,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,409,000 after buying an additional 322,254 shares during the period. Disciplina Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,503 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 840,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,495,000 after purchasing an additional 95,664 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 694,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 358,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.47. 784,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,974. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $88.76 and a 12-month high of $115.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

