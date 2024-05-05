Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $331,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,055,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,731,221. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

