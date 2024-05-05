Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $235,000 Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 622.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 39,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,832 shares of company stock valued at $21,499,127 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.92.

View Our Latest Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock traded up $3.96 on Friday, reaching $130.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,991,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,087. The company has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $140.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 41.28%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.