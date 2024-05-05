Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $3.29 Million Investment in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 129,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,000. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 29,283 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 25,244 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HYMB traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,197. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.97. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $25.73.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

