Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 510 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $181.19. The company had a trading volume of 75,491,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,969,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.85 and its 200 day moving average is $205.42.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

