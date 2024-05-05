Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,586 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Relx by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of RELX traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.16. 974,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,970. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.32.

Relx Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.526 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

RELX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

