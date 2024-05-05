Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,586 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Relx by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.
Relx Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of RELX traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.16. 974,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,970. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.32.
Relx Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RELX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RELX
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Relx
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.