Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 891 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

LGLV stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $150.84. The company had a trading volume of 17,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,449. The stock has a market cap of $702.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.80. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 12-month low of $129.77 and a 12-month high of $156.01.

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

