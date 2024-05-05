Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WESCAP Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $2,219,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $672,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $3,558,000. Power Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,132,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 0.0 %

FI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,942,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,646. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.74 and a 200-day moving average of $139.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.