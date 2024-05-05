Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,013 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 19.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 21.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,499 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 99,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

NYSE:PHG traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $29.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PHG shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas lowered Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

