Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2,238.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 349,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,726,000 after buying an additional 335,021 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 341.1% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 66,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 51,371 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,321,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 89,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 48,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.18. 253,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,408. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.06 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.35.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

