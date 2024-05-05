Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191,458 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $465,950,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,167,000 after buying an additional 9,519,411 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,901,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,614 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,995,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,271 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.57. 1,503,962 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average of $51.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

