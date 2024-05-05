Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of SAP by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 404,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,566,000 after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAP traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.45. 377,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,032. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $199.29.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.3852 dividend. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.20.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

