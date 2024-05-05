Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.33.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $22.06. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently -158.62%.

Insider Transactions at Leggett & Platt

In other Leggett & Platt news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,153.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,983,000 after buying an additional 117,499 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 145,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 50,438 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,636,000 after purchasing an additional 786,297 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 45.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,699,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,186,000 after purchasing an additional 532,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

