LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on LendingTree from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $49.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $51.72.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LendingTree will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 39,745 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 345,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Shenkman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the third quarter worth $1,860,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

