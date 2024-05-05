Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $63.83

Shares of Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.83 and traded as high as $71.25. Li Ning shares last traded at $71.25, with a volume of 2,111 shares trading hands.
Li Ning Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.44.
Li Ning Company Profile
Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.
