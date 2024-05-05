Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 122.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Linde by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Linde stock traded up $3.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $423.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,657,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $204.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $350.60 and a 1 year high of $477.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.69.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LIN

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.