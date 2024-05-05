Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

LQDT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $551.42 million, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.38. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.02.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 17.62%.

In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 548,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 230,755 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,815,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at about $2,799,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 72.2% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 339,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 142,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Liquidity Services by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 126,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

