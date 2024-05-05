Lisk Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $272.65 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $1.91 or 0.00003003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lisk has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $272.65 million and approximately $42.24 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001503 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000928 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001265 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

