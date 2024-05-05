LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.32

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.32 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 18.30 ($0.23). LMS Capital shares last traded at GBX 18.30 ($0.23), with a volume of 6,714 shares.

LMS Capital Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.31. The company has a market cap of £14.77 million, a P/E ratio of -366.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

LMS Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LMS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.