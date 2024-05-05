Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Lessened by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.3% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $461.91. The stock had a trading volume of 910,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,922. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50. The firm has a market cap of $110.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

