Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 22,934 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 209.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 71,257 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Roku by 68.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Roku by 147.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of Roku stock opened at $59.11 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,751 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,835 in the last 90 days. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

