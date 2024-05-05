Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 47,250 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 47,250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,466,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,935 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.6% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $703,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Illumina by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,007,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $550,212,000 after purchasing an additional 208,267 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $242,758,000 after buying an additional 964,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 13.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 922,446 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $126,629,000 after acquiring an additional 110,138 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $117.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.02. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $213.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.10.

Illumina Profile

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

