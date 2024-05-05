Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $6.84 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 934.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total value of $3,834,268.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,761.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,170.27.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,293.80 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $750.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,303.49. The stock has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,212.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,073.99.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

