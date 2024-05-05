Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $11.56 Million in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 53,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $11,563,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in shares of Insulet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 3,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Insulet by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Insulet by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet stock opened at $174.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.95. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.26 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

