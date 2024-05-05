Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $11.65 Million in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 166,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,650,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Boston Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,376,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,330,000 after purchasing an additional 174,409 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 6.3% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,035,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,575,000 after buying an additional 179,547 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 9.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,780,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,403,000 after acquiring an additional 243,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 27.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,986,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,143,000 after acquiring an additional 429,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 86.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,957,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after acquiring an additional 906,069 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Price Performance

Boston Properties stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day moving average of $63.04. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $73.97.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on BXP

About Boston Properties

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.