Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,755 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,683,730.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,525,375.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,874 shares of company stock valued at $63,712,671. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley Financial began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.19.

Airbnb stock opened at $159.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.52.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

