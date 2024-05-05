Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $8.60 Million Investment in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 104,813 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Popular by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 31,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Popular by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Popular by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $88.85 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.32 and a 1-year high of $89.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.89 and a 200 day moving average of $79.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BPOP shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

