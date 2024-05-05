Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 334,873 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,695 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 334,873 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $10,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 106.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 185,217 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 95,487 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HAL opened at $36.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average is $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on Halliburton

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.