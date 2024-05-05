Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 423 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $160.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.22 and a 1-year high of $169.65.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

