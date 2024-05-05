Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 5,929 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Comfort Systems USA worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 73.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth approximately $930,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 83,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after buying an additional 41,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total transaction of $899,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $315.03 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.45 and a 52-week high of $335.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 9.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on FIX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

