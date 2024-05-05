LSV Asset Management Acquires 107,266 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,385,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,266 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.90% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $62,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 363.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 119,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 74,109 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SBRA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,597,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.17. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $14.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

