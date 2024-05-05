LSV Asset Management Acquires 49,490 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,490 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $70,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,083,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,391,000 after purchasing an additional 593,623 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,522,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 306,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,784,000 after acquiring an additional 218,403 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,244,000 after acquiring an additional 187,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 524,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,970,000 after acquiring an additional 122,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.18.

CHKP traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.20. The stock had a trading volume of 523,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,676. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $118.21 and a one year high of $168.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The business had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

