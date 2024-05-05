LSV Asset Management Acquires 670,939 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 184.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,034,741 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 670,939 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $78,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 434,244 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,416,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,932 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,322 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 126,181 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 21,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.25. 7,399,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.46. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

