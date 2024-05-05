LSV Asset Management Buys 4,990 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.57% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $49,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 163.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COKE stock traded up $12.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $853.40. 42,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,577. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $832.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $813.53. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $610.47 and a 12-month high of $961.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is 4.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

