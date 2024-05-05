LSV Asset Management Buys 51,068 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,047,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,068 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.62% of Flex worth $214,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Flex by 276.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $382,763.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,944.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,943 shares of company stock worth $4,055,311. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.90. 7,558,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,047,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $30.93.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Flex had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

