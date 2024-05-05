LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 948,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,380 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for about 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $360,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 63.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 350,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,517,000 after purchasing an additional 136,621 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 134.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,761,000 after acquiring an additional 119,578 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 107.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,174,000 after acquiring an additional 108,461 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $28,382,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 398.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 100,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,001,000 after purchasing an additional 80,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $418.95. The company had a trading volume of 279,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,489. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.85 and a fifty-two week high of $440.67.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,326 shares of company stock worth $29,775,593 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $449.57.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

