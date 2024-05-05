LSV Asset Management Has $263.46 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,775,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,296 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.47% of Marathon Petroleum worth $263,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 29.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.62.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,157. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

