LSV Asset Management Has $279.04 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.19% of International Business Machines worth $279,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,515,290,000 after buying an additional 365,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in International Business Machines by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,280,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,490 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,886,000 after acquiring an additional 404,948 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,345,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,322,000 after purchasing an additional 871,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15,439.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,386 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE IBM traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.71. 3,400,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,768,629. The stock has a market cap of $152.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.20%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

