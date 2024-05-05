LSV Asset Management Has $336.33 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,094,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,550 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.74% of Kraft Heinz worth $336,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 910,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,671,000 after acquiring an additional 267,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.35. 7,102,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,314,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.75. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $41.44.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

