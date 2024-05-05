LSV Asset Management Has $377.22 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,870 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.61% of McKesson worth $377,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in McKesson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $528.86. 866,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $352.34 and a 12 month high of $544.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $530.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.08.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.71.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

