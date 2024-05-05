LSV Asset Management Has $48.11 Million Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,190,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,549,263 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $48,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,236,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,802,000 after buying an additional 1,406,920 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 842,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,877,000 after purchasing an additional 86,898 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 77,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 120,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 25,040 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,718. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 4.41%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $65,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,314,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,165,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

