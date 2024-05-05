LSV Asset Management Has $51.27 Million Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 842.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 843,207 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753,699 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.52% of Scorpio Tankers worth $51,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STNG. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1,037.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on STNG. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of STNG traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $72.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.38. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.13. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.10%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Further Reading

