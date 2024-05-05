LSV Asset Management Has $57.32 Million Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 698,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Popular were worth $57,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,016,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,105,000 after purchasing an additional 171,391 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,599,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,829,000 after buying an additional 642,694 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,792,000 after acquiring an additional 286,119 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 711,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,843,000 after acquiring an additional 27,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 7.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 693,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,697,000 after acquiring an additional 49,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,922. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average of $79.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.32 and a fifty-two week high of $89.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 36.80%.

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Popular from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

