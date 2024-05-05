LSV Asset Management Has $92.10 Million Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,976 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.34% of Carter’s worth $92,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Carter’s by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Shares of Carter’s stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.93. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $88.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.81 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 50.47%.

In other Carter’s news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $153,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,055.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

