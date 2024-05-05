LSV Asset Management Increases Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 410.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,848,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486,402 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $200,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 10,744.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSK traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.40. 409,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.82. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

